As part of ASC’s drive to improve transparency and accountability, from today (5 February) ASC certified farms will be required to provide additional geospatial data as part of annual (surveillance)…

A major survey of seafood consumers across seven countries in Europe, Asia, and North America has found widespread concern about the environmental and social impacts of food, with two thirds…

Three of the leading organisations in responsible aquaculture have teamed up to help farmers adopt more responsible practices, simplify choices for retailers and consumers, and make better use of their…