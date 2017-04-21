Find a...
Get involved!
There are several ways to contribute to the development and operations of the ASC
Announcement!
A new episode of the Aqua Culture Podcast just came out!
What’s for dinner today?
Take your pick from our recipes and make a delicious meal with responsible farmed seafood
ASC Global impact
-
- 0
- Farms
-
- 0
- Suppliers
-
- 0
- Products
Nha Nguyen
Harry Hoogendoorn
Klaas-Jan Mazereeuw
Heiko Lenk
Our customers not only want a quality product but they also want assurance that the products they are buying are responsibly produced.
the ASC certification benefits our reputation in the market. Market players now proactively approach us.
We were convinced ASC would have an impact. And this has proven to be the case in the last year, especially in the Netherlands.
We became involved with ASC because we believed in it right away.
Our standards
Our certification and labelling programme promotes and rewards responsible farming practicesMore info
Latest newsView all
New Geographic Information Systems to Boost ASC Commitment to Transparency and Rigour
As part of ASC’s drive to improve transparency and accountability, from today (5 February) ASC certified farms will be required to provide additional geospatial data as part of annual (surveillance)…
Two Thirds of Seafood Consumers Call For “Radical or Significant” Change to Feed Growing Population
A major survey of seafood consumers across seven countries in Europe, Asia, and North America has found widespread concern about the environmental and social impacts of food, with two thirds…
New Collaboration Helps Small Scale Farmers Adopt More Responsible Practices
Three of the leading organisations in responsible aquaculture have teamed up to help farmers adopt more responsible practices, simplify choices for retailers and consumers, and make better use of their…